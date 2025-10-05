MXY6900 (MXY) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.0001818 $ 0.0001818 $ 0.0001818 24H Low $ 0.00019632 $ 0.00019632 $ 0.00019632 24H High 24H Low $ 0.0001818$ 0.0001818 $ 0.0001818 24H High $ 0.00019632$ 0.00019632 $ 0.00019632 All Time High $ 0.00231973$ 0.00231973 $ 0.00231973 Lowest Price $ 0.00006168$ 0.00006168 $ 0.00006168 Price Change (1H) -3.12% Price Change (1D) -6.07% Price Change (7D) -16.16% Price Change (7D) -16.16%

MXY6900 (MXY) real-time price is $0.00018252. Over the past 24 hours, MXY traded between a low of $ 0.0001818 and a high of $ 0.00019632, showing active market volatility. MXY's all-time high price is $ 0.00231973, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00006168.

In terms of short-term performance, MXY has changed by -3.12% over the past hour, -6.07% over 24 hours, and -16.16% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

MXY6900 (MXY) Market Information

Market Cap $ 182.44K$ 182.44K $ 182.44K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 182.44K$ 182.44K $ 182.44K Circulation Supply 1.00B 1.00B 1.00B Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of MXY6900 is $ 182.44K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of MXY is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 182.44K.