MXS Games Price (XSEED)
The live price of MXS Games (XSEED) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 210.66K USD. XSEED to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key MXS Games Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- MXS Games price change within the day is +1.63%
- It has a circulating supply of 5.77B USD
Get real-time price updates of the XSEED to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate XSEED price information.
During today, the price change of MXS Games to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of MXS Games to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of MXS Games to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of MXS Games to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+1.63%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-46.99%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-71.93%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of MXS Games: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-1.15%
+1.63%
-2.43%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
MXS Games Web 2.5 games studio with a large library of games, L1 blockchain managed by Ava Labs and a sustainable ecosystem powered by in-game ads. Access to billions of players via Google & Apple devices. TLDR Make gaming FAIR for players. We are an evolution from the current generation of web3 game studios and offer a completely fresh perspective for mass adoption. Our players can play any game, use the same digital assets in multiple games and be rewarded daily for the activities. One click onboarding into 30+ studio games (PC/mobile), invisible web3 & share up to 60% of ad revenue with players. Single utility token ($XSEED) will power the entire ecosystem including gas fees, and purchase currency for NFTs, nodes and merchandise. MetaXSeed Games is a layer 1 blockchain managed by Ava Labs and gaming studio with a large library of mobile, web and PC games that will use blockchain, NFTs, advertising and AI to unleash the next generation of sustainable 'play and earn' games. We want to combine the best of Web2 (fun games, free to play ad-driven model) & Web3 (digital ownership, interoperability, transparency).
