MVL Price Today

The live MVL (MVL) price today is $ 0, with a 0.08% change over the past 24 hours. The current MVL to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per MVL.

MVL currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 20,033,634, with a circulating supply of 27.80B MVL. During the last 24 hours, MVL traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.06973, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, MVL moved -0.04% in the last hour and -4.02% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 31.84K.

MVL (MVL) Market Information

Market Cap $ 20.03M$ 20.03M $ 20.03M Volume (24H) $ 31.84K$ 31.84K $ 31.84K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 21.62M$ 21.62M $ 21.62M Circulation Supply 27.80B 27.80B 27.80B Total Supply 30,000,000,000.0 30,000,000,000.0 30,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of MVL is $ 20.03M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 31.84K. The circulating supply of MVL is 27.80B, with a total supply of 30000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 21.62M.