MUX Protocol Price Today

The live MUX Protocol (MCB) price today is $ 1.99, with a 0.02% change over the past 24 hours. The current MCB to USD conversion rate is $ 1.99 per MCB.

MUX Protocol currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 7,556,515, with a circulating supply of 3.80M MCB. During the last 24 hours, MCB traded between $ 1.99 (low) and $ 2.03 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 68.36, while the all-time low was $ 0.911402.

In short-term performance, MCB moved 0.00% in the last hour and -3.91% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 4.05.

MUX Protocol (MCB) Market Information

Market Cap $ 7.56M$ 7.56M $ 7.56M Volume (24H) $ 4.05$ 4.05 $ 4.05 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 9.54M$ 9.54M $ 9.54M Circulation Supply 3.80M 3.80M 3.80M Total Supply 4,803,143.548671886 4,803,143.548671886 4,803,143.548671886

The current Market Cap of MUX Protocol is $ 7.56M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 4.05. The circulating supply of MCB is 3.80M, with a total supply of 4803143.548671886. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 9.54M.