MUTE SWAP by Virtuals (MUTE) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: 24H Low $ 0.00987308 24H High $ 0.01741643 All Time High $ 0.01741643 Lowest Price $ 0 Price Change (1H) +13.91% Price Change (1D) +2.98% Price Change (7D) +441.53%

MUTE SWAP by Virtuals (MUTE) real-time price is $0.01149363. Over the past 24 hours, MUTE traded between a low of $ 0.00987308 and a high of $ 0.01741643, showing active market volatility. MUTE's all-time high price is $ 0.01741643, while its all-time low price is $ 0.

In terms of short-term performance, MUTE has changed by +13.91% over the past hour, +2.98% over 24 hours, and +441.53% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

MUTE SWAP by Virtuals (MUTE) Market Information

Market Cap $ 4.13M Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 10.31M Circulation Supply 400.00M Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of MUTE SWAP by Virtuals is $ 4.13M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of MUTE is 400.00M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 10.31M.