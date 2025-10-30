Musk It Price (MUSKIT)
+0.37%
-6.84%
+13.26%
+13.26%
Musk It (MUSKIT) real-time price is --. Over the past 24 hours, MUSKIT traded between a low of $ 0 and a high of $ 0, showing active market volatility. MUSKIT's all-time high price is $ 0.072781, while its all-time low price is $ 0.
In terms of short-term performance, MUSKIT has changed by +0.37% over the past hour, -6.84% over 24 hours, and +13.26% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.
The current Market Cap of Musk It is $ 223.71K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of MUSKIT is 999.93M, with a total supply of 999927846.025963. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 223.71K.
During today, the price change of Musk It to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Musk It to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Musk It to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Musk It to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-6.84%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|+0.73%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-45.90%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
The Musk It project is a meme-driven initiative that embodies the spirit of taking bold leaps and breaking barriers in both crypto culture and everyday life. Built purely as a celebration of humor, community, and viral energy, Musk It thrives on the power of its iconic slogan, to inspire a global audience. With no pretense of utility, Musk It focuses solely on fostering engagement, fun, and the pure joy of being part of a movement that challenges norms and celebrates action in the most entertaining way possible.
"The most entertaining outcome is the most likely"
