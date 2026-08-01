Mushu Price Today

The live Mushu (MUSHU) price today is $ 0.00620913, with a 0.41% change over the past 24 hours. The current MUSHU to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00620913 per MUSHU.

Mushu currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 991,791, with a circulating supply of 159.70M MUSHU. During the last 24 hours, MUSHU traded between $ 0.00591996 (low) and $ 0.0065427 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.03407162, while the all-time low was $ 0.00100961.

In short-term performance, MUSHU moved -1.34% in the last hour and -34.35% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 55.43K.

Mushu (MUSHU) Market Information

Market Cap $ 991.79K$ 991.79K $ 991.79K Volume (24H) $ 55.43K$ 55.43K $ 55.43K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 991.79K$ 991.79K $ 991.79K Circulation Supply 159.70M 159.70M 159.70M Total Supply 159,704,491.069165 159,704,491.069165 159,704,491.069165

The current Market Cap of Mushu is $ 991.79K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 55.43K. The circulating supply of MUSHU is 159.70M, with a total supply of 159704491.069165. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 991.79K.