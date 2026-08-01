Which blockchain network does MUNTZE run on?

MUNTZE operates on the -- network, which defines how transactions are processed, the speed of confirmations, and overall security. The chain also determines compatibility with wallets, dApps, and smart contract standards.

What is the current price of MUNTZE?

The token is priced at £, marking a price movement of -0.18% over the last 24 hours. Price updates are aggregated from leading global exchanges in real time.

What category does MUNTZE belong to?

MUNTZE falls under the Artificial Intelligence (AI),Solana Ecosystem,Solana Token-2022,Pump.fun Ecosystem,DeFAI category. This classification helps investors compare MUNTZE with similar assets in the same sector, such as DeFi, meme, Layer-1, Layer-2, or AI tokens.

What is the market capitalization of MUNTZE?

Its market capitalization is £13404.1542242017590000, placing the asset at rank #6513. Market cap provides a broad measure of size, adoption, and investor confidence.

How much supply of MUNTZE is currently circulating?

There are 965791898.960216 tokens circulating in the market. This amount directly influences supply-demand balance, price discovery, and inflation expectations.

How active is trading for MUNTZE today?

Over the past day, MUNTZE generated £-- in trading volume. Strong volume often indicates heightened market interest or reactions to recent news.

How does the price today compare to recent highs and lows?

Within the last 24 hours, MUNTZE fluctuated between £ and £, giving traders insight into short-term volatility and potential breakout zones.