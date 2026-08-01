MultiVAC Price Today

The live MultiVAC (MTV) price today is $ 0, with a 0.08% change over the past 24 hours. The current MTV to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per MTV.

MultiVAC currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 748,002, with a circulating supply of 7.48B MTV. During the last 24 hours, MTV traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.0290681, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, MTV moved -0.08% in the last hour and -0.65% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 20.04K.

MultiVAC (MTV) Market Information

Market Cap $ 748.00K$ 748.00K $ 748.00K Volume (24H) $ 20.04K$ 20.04K $ 20.04K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 999.42K$ 999.42K $ 999.42K Circulation Supply 7.48B 7.48B 7.48B Total Supply 10,000,000,000.0 10,000,000,000.0 10,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of MultiVAC is $ 748.00K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 20.04K. The circulating supply of MTV is 7.48B, with a total supply of 10000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 999.42K.