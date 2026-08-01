Multi Asset Investment Vehicle Price Today

The live Multi Asset Investment Vehicle (MAIV) price today is $ 0, with a 0.33% change over the past 24 hours. The current MAIV to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per MAIV.

Multi Asset Investment Vehicle currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 2,782,834, with a circulating supply of 10.00B MAIV. During the last 24 hours, MAIV traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00504145, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, MAIV moved +0.21% in the last hour and +6.76% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 5.18.

Multi Asset Investment Vehicle (MAIV) Market Information

Market Cap $ 2.78M$ 2.78M $ 2.78M Volume (24H) $ 5.18$ 5.18 $ 5.18 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 2.78M$ 2.78M $ 2.78M Circulation Supply 10.00B 10.00B 10.00B Total Supply 10,000,000,000.0 10,000,000,000.0 10,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Multi Asset Investment Vehicle is $ 2.78M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 5.18. The circulating supply of MAIV is 10.00B, with a total supply of 10000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 2.78M.