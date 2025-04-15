Mula AI Price (MULA)
The live price of Mula AI (MULA) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 11.26K USD. MULA to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Mula AI Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Mula AI price change within the day is +1.78%
- It has a circulating supply of 999.95M USD
During today, the price change of Mula AI to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Mula AI to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Mula AI to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Mula AI to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+1.78%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-31.13%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-89.60%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Mula AI: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.73%
+1.78%
+22.08%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
$MULA is a cutting-edge project designed to harness the power of artificial intelligence and blockchain technology to create a super AI computer. Built exclusively on the Solana blockchain, $MULA’s vision is to dominate the world of automated decision-making, data interpretation, and intelligent systems. $MULA is more than just an AI project; it’s the embodiment of a futuristic machine intelligence designed to: - Automate Processes: Streamline and execute machine-driven data in real time. - Interpret Data: Provide actionable insights by analyzing vast datasets with AI precision. - Decentralize Intelligence: Operate on the Solana blockchain to ensure scalability, speed, and low-cost efficiency. - AI Supercomputer: A central hub for AI-driven tasks, designed to outthink and outperform traditional systems. - Data Automation: Revolutionizing industries through intelligent, self-driven automation. $MULA isn’t just about technology, it’s a vision of a world where AI takes the lead, transforming industries with precision and speed, all while staying anchored in the decentralized future of blockchain. It aims to push the boundaries of what’s possible by combining Solana’s cutting-edge blockchain with unparalleled machine intelligence. This is $MULA: AI redefined, intelligence unleashed, and automation perfected.
