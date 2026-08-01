Mu Digital AZND Price Today

The live Mu Digital AZND (AZND) price today is $ 0.178421, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current AZND to USD conversion rate is $ 0.178421 per AZND.

Mu Digital AZND currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 2,912,973, with a circulating supply of 16.33M AZND. During the last 24 hours, AZND traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.069, while the all-time low was $ 0.176295.

In short-term performance, AZND moved -- in the last hour and 0.00% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 1.21K.

Mu Digital AZND (AZND) Market Information

Market Cap $ 2.91M$ 2.91M $ 2.91M Volume (24H) $ 1.21K$ 1.21K $ 1.21K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 2.91M$ 2.91M $ 2.91M Circulation Supply 16.33M 16.33M 16.33M Total Supply 16,326,375.99 16,326,375.99 16,326,375.99

The current Market Cap of Mu Digital AZND is $ 2.91M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 1.21K. The circulating supply of AZND is 16.33M, with a total supply of 16326375.99. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 2.91M.