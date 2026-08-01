MPP32 Price Today

The live MPP32 (M32) price today is $ 0, with a 31.30% change over the past 24 hours. The current M32 to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per M32.

MPP32 currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 178,101, with a circulating supply of 999.97M M32. During the last 24 hours, M32 traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00108835, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, M32 moved -0.07% in the last hour and -4.16% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 5.47K.

MPP32 (M32) Market Information

Market Cap $ 178.10K$ 178.10K $ 178.10K Volume (24H) $ 5.47K$ 5.47K $ 5.47K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 178.10K$ 178.10K $ 178.10K Circulation Supply 999.97M 999.97M 999.97M Total Supply 999,972,955.519043 999,972,955.519043 999,972,955.519043

The current Market Cap of MPP32 is $ 178.10K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 5.47K. The circulating supply of M32 is 999.97M, with a total supply of 999972955.519043. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 178.10K.