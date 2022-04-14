Moxie (MOXIE) Tokenomics
Moxie (MOXIE) Information
Moxie - create and own fan tokens Moxie is revolutionizing the $500 billion creator economy by enabling creators to turn their influence into currency.
With moxie anyone can launch fan tokens and build stronger bonds with their supporters.
It's really simple:
- Buy fan tokens of people, communities, and brands you admire. Ownership provides access to numerous fans-only benefits on Base and on Farcaster, with more being added regularly.
- Creators earn daily rewards by using protocols and apps and by engaging with sponsored content. A percentage of their earnings is automatically shared with fans by buying and burning their fan tokens. This increases the price of the tokens for the next buyers, so the earlier people buy in the better. 3: Launch your own fan tokens.
The moxie protocol captures fees on every transaction, which are burned.
Moxie (MOXIE) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Moxie (MOXIE), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Moxie (MOXIE) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Moxie (MOXIE) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of MOXIE tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many MOXIE tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand MOXIE's tokenomics, explore MOXIE token's live price!
MOXIE Price Prediction
Want to know where MOXIE might be heading? Our MOXIE price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.