Move Dollar (MOD) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Move Dollar (MOD), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.

Move Dollar (MOD) Information MOD is Thala's native stablecoin. Move Dollar, or MOD, is an Aptos-native stablecoin used to transact, facilitate, and interact with various other DeFi protocols in the ecosystem, while acting as a store of value, a medium of exchange, and a unit of account. MOD is an over-collateralized, yield-bearing stablecoin backed by a basket of on-chain assets. Its diverse collateral base of liquid staked derivatives, liquidity pool tokens, deposit receipt tokens, and RWAs ensures its decentralized, censorship-resistant nature without compromising capital efficiency. Official Website: https://www.thala.fi/ Buy MOD Now!

Move Dollar (MOD) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Move Dollar (MOD), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 705.06K $ 705.06K $ 705.06K Total Supply: $ 707.23K $ 707.23K $ 707.23K Circulating Supply: $ 707.23K $ 707.23K $ 707.23K FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 705.06K $ 705.06K $ 705.06K All-Time High: $ 1.14 $ 1.14 $ 1.14 All-Time Low: $ 0.837272 $ 0.837272 $ 0.837272 Current Price: $ 0.99693 $ 0.99693 $ 0.99693 Learn more about Move Dollar (MOD) price

Move Dollar (MOD) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Move Dollar (MOD) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of MOD tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many MOD tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand MOD's tokenomics, explore MOD token's live price!

MOD Price Prediction Want to know where MOD might be heading? Our MOD price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

