MotoGP Fan Token Price (MGPT)
The live price of MotoGP Fan Token (MGPT) today is 0.00418067 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 90.04K USD. MGPT to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key MotoGP Fan Token Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- MotoGP Fan Token price change within the day is -0.22%
- It has a circulating supply of 21.54M USD
During today, the price change of MotoGP Fan Token to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of MotoGP Fan Token to USD was $ -0.0001223126.
In the past 60 days, the price change of MotoGP Fan Token to USD was $ -0.0007574165.
In the past 90 days, the price change of MotoGP Fan Token to USD was $ -0.000964448217628005.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-0.22%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0001223126
|-2.92%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0007574165
|-18.11%
|90 Days
|$ -0.000964448217628005
|-18.74%
Discover the latest price analysis of MotoGP Fan Token: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-2.32%
-0.22%
+3.62%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
MotoGP Token (MGPT) is a BRC-20 smart contract built on Bitcichain. MGPT Token offers fans the opportunity to participate in surveys and events, enjoy games and quests linked to digital collectibles, NFT purchases, fan rewards or great experiences. The club also provides an E-Commerce facility, which will include it in its potential ecosystem in the future. It enables Voting, Donation, Exclusive Videos and more. Bitci Fan Tokens strengthen the bond between team and fans by giving fans new ways to interact and grow with their favorite teams. Highlights of the Project Blockchain Framework: The MotoGP Token is built on Bitcichain as a native BRC-20 Token. This provides fans with a wide range of token functions with greater accessibility and lower costs. Token Utility: MGPT Token offers a variety of fan engagement options, including limited collection and integration with the Bitci NFT Marketplace, interactive team rewards, exclusive privileges, voting rights, gamification, and exclusive brand experiences. Brand Identity: MotoGP currently has more than 4 million supporters around the World and a digital fan base of over 2.5 million on its social networks. In partnership with the Bitci ecosystem, the MGPT token is accessible to both the MotoGP fanbase and the entire Bitci user base.
