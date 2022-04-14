motion (MOTION) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into motion (MOTION), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
motion (MOTION) Information

MOTION is a meme community on Solana, The project was fair-launched on LaunchLab, This is a purely community-driven project.

MOTION is the silent engine of every pump, the buzz before the leap.

It’s the FOMO fuel that hits right before you rotate your stack –no matter where you’re heading, as long as you’re moving. Keep chasing volatility. Keep stacking. Keep riding. Stay in $MOTION.

Secure, transparent, and built on cutting-edge blockchain technology.

With a dedicated team and a vibrant community, MOTION aims to bring joy and prosperity to holders while embodying the spirit of the internet's favorite amphibian. Jump on board and let's make waves in the crypto pond together!

Official Website:
https://motiononsolana.com/

motion (MOTION) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for motion (MOTION), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 1.73M
Total Supply:
$ 999.88M
Circulating Supply:
$ 999.88M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 1.73M
All-Time High:
$ 0.00483787
All-Time Low:
$ 0
Current Price:
$ 0.001726
motion (MOTION) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of motion (MOTION) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of MOTION tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many MOTION tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT: Your easiest way to crypto!

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.