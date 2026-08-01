Mother Iggy Price Today

The live Mother Iggy (MOTHER) price today is $ 0, with a 3.92% change over the past 24 hours. The current MOTHER to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per MOTHER.

Mother Iggy currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 728,587, with a circulating supply of 965.34M MOTHER. During the last 24 hours, MOTHER traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.230559, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, MOTHER moved +0.61% in the last hour and -1.05% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 2.19K.

Mother Iggy (MOTHER) Market Information

Market Cap $ 728.59K$ 728.59K $ 728.59K Volume (24H) $ 2.19K$ 2.19K $ 2.19K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 728.59K$ 728.59K $ 728.59K Circulation Supply 965.34M 965.34M 965.34M Total Supply 965,340,428.861437 965,340,428.861437 965,340,428.861437

The current Market Cap of Mother Iggy is $ 728.59K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 2.19K. The circulating supply of MOTHER is 965.34M, with a total supply of 965340428.861437. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 728.59K.