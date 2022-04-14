MOSS AI (MOSS) Tokenomics
MOSS AI stands for Multi-Owner Super Swarm AI—a network of independent,unbiased,and trustworthy AI agents hosted on decentralized infrastructure. These agents earn token rewards by autonomously completing tasks. Powered by proprietary knowledge bases and tools,these multi-agent systems collaborate to form a more powerful,emergent intelligence—transcending the limitations of monolithic,centralized AI models.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of MOSS tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many MOSS tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
