Moshi (MOSHI) Tokenomics
Moshi (MOSHI) Information
Moshi, the long-lost brother of Ponke, was separated from his family at a young age, abandoned in the wild by fate. Unlike Ponke, who grew up with the warmth of family, Moshi had to rely on his wits and tenacity to survive. With nothing but his sharp instincts and relentless drive, he navigated the jungle of life, starting with small trades and working his way up.
Over the years, Moshi built a vast business empire from the ground up, becoming a powerful and wealthy figure in the animal kingdom. Now, after years of struggle, Moshi lives a life of luxury—lavish mansions, fast cars, and everything he ever dreamed of. But despite his success, he remains haunted by the family he lost.
One day, news of Ponke reaches him, and Moshi faces a choice: will he reconnect with his past and the brother he never knew, or will he continue to build his kingdom, leaving behind the pain of abandonment?
Moshi (MOSHI) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Moshi (MOSHI), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Moshi (MOSHI) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Moshi (MOSHI) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of MOSHI tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many MOSHI tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand MOSHI's tokenomics, explore MOSHI token's live price!
MOSHI Price Prediction
Want to know where MOSHI might be heading? Our MOSHI price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.