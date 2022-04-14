More Passion (ENERGY) Tokenomics
More Passion (ENERGY) Information
Introducing More Passion (ENERGY) More Passion is a revolutionary cryptocurrency project that empowers individuals to fuel their passions and pursue their dreams. Our mission is to create a vibrant ecosystem that fosters creativity, innovation, and community engagement.
ENERGY is built around a passionate community that supports and inspires each other to pursue their goals and aspirations. ENERGY rewards users for contributing to the community, creating content, and participating in events, fostering a culture of collaboration and mutual support.
More Passion (ENERGY) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for More Passion (ENERGY), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
More Passion (ENERGY) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of More Passion (ENERGY) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of ENERGY tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many ENERGY tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand ENERGY's tokenomics, explore ENERGY token's live price!
ENERGY Price Prediction
Want to know where ENERGY might be heading? Our ENERGY price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.