The project is about a character called MOP. He is the mascot of the token and is aiming to supply the whole of the Abstract ecosystem with Mops. Right now on our website certain NFT collections can equip Mops to their NFTs and the plan is to expand that so that everyone can have a Mop. The original meme started from Luca Netz saying him, pudgy penguins and abstract will Mop all of the competition. Aim is to build a community and brand around our character.
Understanding the tokenomics of MOP (MOP) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Total Supply:
The maximum number of MOP tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many MOP tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.