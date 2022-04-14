MOP (MOP) Information

The project is about a character called MOP. He is the mascot of the token and is aiming to supply the whole of the Abstract ecosystem with Mops. Right now on our website certain NFT collections can equip Mops to their NFTs and the plan is to expand that so that everyone can have a Mop. The original meme started from Luca Netz saying him, pudgy penguins and abstract will Mop all of the competition. Aim is to build a community and brand around our character.