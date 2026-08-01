Moonwell Price Today

The live Moonwell (WELL) price today is $ 0.00289252, with a 0.80% change over the past 24 hours. The current WELL to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00289252 per WELL.

Moonwell currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 13,102,696, with a circulating supply of 4.53B WELL. During the last 24 hours, WELL traded between $ 0.00279686 (low) and $ 0.00294238 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.298797, while the all-time low was $ 0.00273976.

In short-term performance, WELL moved -0.03% in the last hour and -0.47% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 728.95K.

Moonwell (WELL) Market Information

Market Cap $ 13.10M$ 13.10M $ 13.10M Volume (24H) $ 728.95K$ 728.95K $ 728.95K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 14.46M$ 14.46M $ 14.46M Circulation Supply 4.53B 4.53B 4.53B Total Supply 5,000,000,000.0 5,000,000,000.0 5,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Moonwell is $ 13.10M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 728.95K. The circulating supply of WELL is 4.53B, with a total supply of 5000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 14.46M.