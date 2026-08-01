Moonwalk Fitness Price Today

The live Moonwalk Fitness (MF) price today is $ 0.00678403, with a 2.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current MF to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00678403 per MF.

Moonwalk Fitness currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 1,283,773, with a circulating supply of 189.26M MF. During the last 24 hours, MF traded between $ 0.00676973 (low) and $ 0.00695247 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.071899, while the all-time low was $ 0.00576499.

In short-term performance, MF moved +0.05% in the last hour and -7.05% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 40.27K.

Moonwalk Fitness (MF) Market Information

Market Cap $ 1.28M$ 1.28M $ 1.28M Volume (24H) $ 40.27K$ 40.27K $ 40.27K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 6.78M$ 6.78M $ 6.78M Circulation Supply 189.26M 189.26M 189.26M Total Supply 999,995,012.4394 999,995,012.4394 999,995,012.4394

The current Market Cap of Moonwalk Fitness is $ 1.28M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 40.27K. The circulating supply of MF is 189.26M, with a total supply of 999995012.4394. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 6.78M.