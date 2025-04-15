MoonPup Price (MPUP)
The live price of MoonPup (MPUP) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 108.49K USD. MPUP to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key MoonPup Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- MoonPup price change within the day is -2.15%
- It has a circulating supply of 999.85M USD
Get real-time price updates of the MPUP to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate MPUP price information.
During today, the price change of MoonPup to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of MoonPup to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of MoonPup to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of MoonPup to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-2.15%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-65.63%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-57.07%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of MoonPup: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.96%
-2.15%
+21.69%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
A meme token based on a DeepSeek R1 conversation. For every new LLM the crypto community adopts a "mascot" the represents it's capabilities and celebrates innovation. MoonPup celebrates the mixing of crypto and AI by going to deepseek for all advice related to branding, promotions and community management. It's a fun experiment of a meme token, meant to highlight the intersection we share with the current state of AI.
