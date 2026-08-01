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The live MoonEdge price today is 0.00118177 USD.MOONED market cap is 236,353 USD. Track real-time MOONED to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!The live MoonEdge price today is 0.00118177 USD.MOONED market cap is 236,353 USD. Track real-time MOONED to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!

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MoonEdge Price (MOONED)

Unlisted

1 MOONED to USD Live Price:

$0.00118177
$0.00118177$0.00118177
0.00%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
MoonEdge (MOONED) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-19 04:25:38 (UTC+8)

MoonEdge Price Today

The live MoonEdge (MOONED) price today is $ 0.00118177, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current MOONED to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00118177 per MOONED.

MoonEdge currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 236,353, with a circulating supply of 200.00M MOONED. During the last 24 hours, MOONED traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.189649, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, MOONED moved -- in the last hour and -0.21% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 11.91.

MoonEdge (MOONED) Market Information

$ 236.35K
$ 236.35K$ 236.35K

$ 11.91
$ 11.91$ 11.91

$ 236.35K
$ 236.35K$ 236.35K

200.00M
200.00M 200.00M

200,000,000.0
200,000,000.0 200,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of MoonEdge is $ 236.35K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 11.91. The circulating supply of MOONED is 200.00M, with a total supply of 200000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 236.35K.

MoonEdge Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0
24H Low
$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0
24H High

$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0

$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0

$ 0.189649
$ 0.189649$ 0.189649

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

--

--

-0.21%

-0.21%

MoonEdge (MOONED) Price History USD

During today, the price change of MoonEdge to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of MoonEdge to USD was $ -0.0000406501.
In the past 60 days, the price change of MoonEdge to USD was $ -0.0000576652.
In the past 90 days, the price change of MoonEdge to USD was --.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 0--
30 Days$ -0.0000406501-3.43%
60 Days$ -0.0000576652-4.87%
90 Days----

Price Prediction for MoonEdge

MoonEdge (MOONED) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of MOONED in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
MoonEdge (MOONED) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of MoonEdge could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalised analysis, users can utilise MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price MoonEdge will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for MOONED price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking MoonEdge Price Prediction.

What is MoonEdge (MOONED)

MoonEdge is the first decentralized launch pad fully dedicated to project launches on Polygon (formally MATIC). MoonEdge’s goal is to provide a seamless path for Polygon-built projects to make it to market. Through this, we are lowering the barrier to entry for all Polygon enthusiasts.

The MoonEdge allocation system involved guaranteed allocation for all investment classes. Our tiers are structured to ensure every size and type of investor has the opportunity to get involved in the growth and development of the Polygon platform’s earliest projects.

We look to onboard users and projects onto the Polygon ecosystem. With greater fundraising access, we strive to protect all participants involved from scams and bad actors. Projects which are listed on MoonEdge are subjected to a thorough vetting process and undergoes detailed scrutiny. This is done via an elected MoonEdge committee, which consists of its partners and advisors.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

About MoonEdge

What is the current price of MoonEdge?

MoonEdge (MOONED) is trading at £0.0008710585932815070000, reflecting a price movement of --% over the last 24 hours. This live data aggregates pricing from global exchanges to give traders an accurate market valuation at any moment.

What role does MoonEdge play in its ecosystem?

As a core asset within the -- network and a part of the Launchpad,Polygon Ecosystem,Base Ecosystem sector, MOONED often powers essential functions such as payments, staking, governance voting, and liquidity incentives. Its design can influence how applications or smart contracts operate across its ecosystem.

How actively is MOONED being traded today?

Over the last 24 hours, MOONED recorded £-- in trading volume. High volume typically signals strong investor interest, healthier liquidity, and better execution for both small and large traders.

What is the circulating supply of MoonEdge?

There are 200000000.0 tokens in circulation today, which determines the amount accessible for trading. Circulating supply helps investors estimate scarcity, inflation dynamics, and potential long-term token distribution.

What is the market cap and rank of MOONED?

MoonEdge currently holds market rank #3937 with a market capitalization of £174210.98157667230000, placing it among recognized assets within its sector and helping investors measure its relative scale.

How has MoonEdge performed in the last 24 hours?

Its price has shown a price movement of --% over the last 24 hours. Short-term movement can be influenced by trading sentiment, liquidity shifts, or developments related to the -- network.

How does MoonEdge compare to similar assets in the same category?

Within the Launchpad,Polygon Ecosystem,Base Ecosystem segment, MOONED demonstrates competitive activity supported by strong trading levels, high liquidity, and its ongoing use cases within its ecosystem.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About MoonEdge

Page last updated: 2026-08-19 04:25:38 (UTC+8)

MoonEdge (MOONED) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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