MoonDog AI (MDOGAI) Tokenomics

MoonDog AI (MDOGAI) Information ChadFi is an all-in-one cryptocurrency trading platform designed to simplify and enhance the trading experience. It addresses common challenges faced by traders, such as information overload, security concerns, and time management issues, by integrating advanced tools and AI-driven insights into a single, user-friendly interface. The platform's core feature is MoonDog, an AI Trading Co-Pilot that provides real-time market analysis, identifies high-probability trading setups, and offers personalized trading recommendations. ChadFi aims to empower traders with the tools they need to make informed decisions, maximize profitability, and reclaim their time and freedom. Official Website: https://www.basedmoondog.com/ Whitepaper: https://moondog-1.gitbook.io/moondog

MoonDog AI (MDOGAI) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Market Cap: $ 13.06K Total Supply: $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 1.00B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 13.06K All-Time High: $ 0.01391801 All-Time Low: $ 0 Current Price: $ 0

MoonDog AI (MDOGAI) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of MoonDog AI (MDOGAI) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of MDOGAI tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many MDOGAI tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand MDOGAI's tokenomics, explore MDOGAI token's live price!

