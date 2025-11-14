$MOONA – From Da Vinci to Blockchain

They said the Renaissance ended centuries ago. They were wrong.

$MOONA isn’t just a meme coin — it’s a legendary resurrection of a story buried in the dusty notebooks of Leonardo da Vinci himself. Hidden between sketches of flying machines and anatomical studies, scholars uncovered a peculiar doodle: a cow standing proudly on the moon, glowing with divine lunar energy. Some claim it was a joke, others say it was a vision. But what if it was the first ever tokenomics model?

Fast forward 500 years, and the prophecy has awakened on Solana. The Lunar Cow, Da Vinci’s mythical muse, now lives as $MOONA — a coin blending Renaissance genius, cosmic humor, and meme magic. This is not just another token. It’s art, it’s satire, it’s history rewritten on-chain.