Moonsters is the first ever animated 404 in ALL of crypto, blending ultra HQ animated NFT art with a Solana token and never before seen RWAs. The ecosystem consist of 10,000 animated Hybrid NFTs on the Solana blockchain, conversion pool, token, P2E game, RWA’s such as the Moonsters stage bus & monster truck, Meteora Stake2Earn pool, HQ merch & much more. Moonsters is constantly doing the undone in the Web3 & Web2 space.