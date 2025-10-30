Moon Rocks (MROCKS) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: 24H Low $ 0.00087725 24H High $ 0.00095794 All Time High $ 0.00798221 Lowest Price $ 0.00084629 Price Change (1H) -0.59% Price Change (1D) -8.59% Price Change (7D) -9.22%

Moon Rocks (MROCKS) real-time price is $0.00087408. Over the past 24 hours, MROCKS traded between a low of $ 0.00087725 and a high of $ 0.00095794, showing active market volatility. MROCKS's all-time high price is $ 0.00798221, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00084629.

In terms of short-term performance, MROCKS has changed by -0.59% over the past hour, -8.59% over 24 hours, and -9.22% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Moon Rocks (MROCKS) Market Information

Market Cap $ 874.08K Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 874.08K Circulation Supply 1000.00M Total Supply 999,995,478.1803173

The current Market Cap of Moon Rocks is $ 874.08K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of MROCKS is 1000.00M, with a total supply of 999995478.1803173. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 874.08K.