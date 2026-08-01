MONVERA by Virtuals Price Today

The live MONVERA by Virtuals (MONVERA) price today is $ 0, with a 10.14% change over the past 24 hours. The current MONVERA to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per MONVERA.

MONVERA by Virtuals currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 279,231, with a circulating supply of 1.00B MONVERA. During the last 24 hours, MONVERA traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, MONVERA moved -0.34% in the last hour and +15.54% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 1.86K.

MONVERA by Virtuals (MONVERA) Market Information

Market Cap $ 279.23K$ 279.23K $ 279.23K Volume (24H) $ 1.86K$ 1.86K $ 1.86K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 279.23K$ 279.23K $ 279.23K Circulation Supply 1.00B 1.00B 1.00B Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of MONVERA by Virtuals is $ 279.23K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 1.86K. The circulating supply of MONVERA is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 279.23K.