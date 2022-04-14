Monsta Infinite (MONI) Tokenomics
Monsta Infinite is a decentralized game universe where anyone can earn tokens through playing the game competitively or for leisure. Monsta is an enigmatic and peculiar species living in SHANI, and they are from the age before dinosaurs. But now they have a catastrophic threat, JILAKA. They may be eradicated if the situation remains the same. So they wake their earliest ancestors, the Inception Monsta, from dormancy. Inception Monsta used their unique biological network to contact humans through blockchain technology. They seek our leadership and guidance to bring victory to their homeland. As a reward, they will grant us their most valuable resource on the planet, Stamen Tellus Token, and reckon you as their master for helping them to defeat JILAKA.
Monsta Infinite (MONI) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Monsta Infinite (MONI) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of MONI tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many MONI tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.