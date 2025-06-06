Monkas Price (MONKAS)
The live price of Monkas (MONKAS) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. MONKAS to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Monkas Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Monkas price change within the day is -8.75%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of Monkas to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Monkas to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Monkas to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Monkas to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-8.75%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|+34.04%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|+5.57%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Monkas: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-4.41%
-8.75%
-16.32%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
In the vast and ever-expanding realm of cryptocurrencies, where innovation dances with imagination, emerges a unique digital asset - MonkaS Coin. Picture this: a nervous Pepe the Frog, beads of sweat cascading down his forehead, immortalized in the digital world as a symbol of uncertainty and apprehension. MonkaS Coin is not just another addition to the crypto market; it's an embodiment of the emotions and uncertainties that often accompany the volatile nature of digital currencies. Its creation stems from the desire to capture the essence of the internet culture, where memes like Pepe the Frog have become iconic symbols of expression.
