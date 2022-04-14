mondo (MONDO) Information

$mondo is more than just a meme, its a cult

Mondo is fueled by creativity, innovation, and a strong community spirit. Our team of talented artists and animators is dedicated to building an engaging and collaborative ecosystem.

We believe in empowering our community to shape Mondo’s future and are thrilled to have you with us on this journey.

$mondo is here to make memecoins great again. Launched stealth with no presale, zero taxes, LP burnt and contract renounced, $mondo is a coin for the people, forever. Fueled by pure memetic power, let $mondo show you the way.