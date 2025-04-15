MollarsToken Price (MOLLARS)
The live price of MollarsToken (MOLLARS) today is 0.01967211 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 136.98K USD. MOLLARS to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key MollarsToken Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- MollarsToken price change within the day is +10.33%
- It has a circulating supply of 6.96M USD
During today, the price change of MollarsToken to USD was $ +0.00184186.
In the past 30 days, the price change of MollarsToken to USD was $ +0.0051206089.
In the past 60 days, the price change of MollarsToken to USD was $ -0.0033448114.
In the past 90 days, the price change of MollarsToken to USD was $ -0.0263028238455752.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00184186
|+10.33%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0051206089
|+26.03%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0033448114
|-17.00%
|90 Days
|$ -0.0263028238455752
|-57.21%
Discover the latest price analysis of MollarsToken: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.70%
+10.33%
+32.77%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
The Mollars token is a hybrid cryptocurrency on Ethereum. It is a store-of-value token with a DEX utility to propel its acceptance.
