Modulr (EMDR) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 7.15 $ 7.15 $ 7.15 24H Low $ 8.43 $ 8.43 $ 8.43 24H High 24H Low $ 7.15$ 7.15 $ 7.15 24H High $ 8.43$ 8.43 $ 8.43 All Time High $ 80.59$ 80.59 $ 80.59 Lowest Price $ 3.24$ 3.24 $ 3.24 Price Change (1H) -0.56% Price Change (1D) -8.63% Price Change (7D) -19.10% Price Change (7D) -19.10%

Modulr (EMDR) real-time price is $7.2. Over the past 24 hours, EMDR traded between a low of $ 7.15 and a high of $ 8.43, showing active market volatility. EMDR's all-time high price is $ 80.59, while its all-time low price is $ 3.24.

In terms of short-term performance, EMDR has changed by -0.56% over the past hour, -8.63% over 24 hours, and -19.10% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Modulr (EMDR) Market Information

Market Cap $ 5.13M$ 5.13M $ 5.13M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 7.20M$ 7.20M $ 7.20M Circulation Supply 713.08K 713.08K 713.08K Total Supply 1,000,000.0 1,000,000.0 1,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Modulr is $ 5.13M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of EMDR is 713.08K, with a total supply of 1000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 7.20M.