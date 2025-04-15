mockJUP Price (MOCKJUP)
The live price of mockJUP (MOCKJUP) today is 0.00024324 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. MOCKJUP to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key mockJUP Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- mockJUP price change within the day is +0.80%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of mockJUP to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of mockJUP to USD was $ -0.0000618494.
In the past 60 days, the price change of mockJUP to USD was $ -0.0001394154.
In the past 90 days, the price change of mockJUP to USD was $ -0.0007144050375098689.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+0.80%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0000618494
|-25.42%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0001394154
|-57.31%
|90 Days
|$ -0.0007144050375098689
|-74.60%
Discover the latest price analysis of mockJUP: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.35%
+0.80%
+19.23%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
mockJUP is a potato trying to be a planet, a pig trying to be a lion, and a survivor that refuses to go to zerodespite my best attempts. - Meow
