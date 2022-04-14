Mochi Market (MOMA) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Mochi Market (MOMA), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Mochi Market (MOMA) Information Mochi.Market is the first product of Mochilab.org. Mochi.Market initially aims to solve three important current challenges: lack of liquidity in the NFT market, lack of monetization strategy for NFT holders during their holding period, and lack of crosschain usage between NFTs and FTs. Official Website: https://mochi.market/ Buy MOMA Now!

Market Cap: $ 91.68K
Total Supply: $ 100.00M
Circulating Supply: $ 37.05M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 247.44K
All-Time High: $ 1.003
All-Time Low: $ 0.00122176
Current Price: $ 0.0024744

Mochi Market (MOMA) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Mochi Market (MOMA) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of MOMA tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many MOMA tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand MOMA's tokenomics, explore MOMA token's live price!

