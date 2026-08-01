Moby AI Price Today

The live Moby AI (MOBY) price today is $ 0.00180894, with a 0.10% change over the past 24 hours. The current MOBY to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00180894 per MOBY.

Moby AI currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 1,808,840, with a circulating supply of 999.95M MOBY. During the last 24 hours, MOBY traded between $ 0.00177835 (low) and $ 0.00189704 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.19171, while the all-time low was $ 0.00140746.

In short-term performance, MOBY moved +0.00% in the last hour and +4.71% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 151.47K.

Moby AI (MOBY) Market Information

Market Cap $ 1.81M$ 1.81M $ 1.81M Volume (24H) $ 151.47K$ 151.47K $ 151.47K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.81M$ 1.81M $ 1.81M Circulation Supply 999.95M 999.95M 999.95M Total Supply 999,948,077.820276 999,948,077.820276 999,948,077.820276

The current Market Cap of Moby AI is $ 1.81M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 151.47K. The circulating supply of MOBY is 999.95M, with a total supply of 999948077.820276. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.81M.