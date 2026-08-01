Moby Price Today

The live Moby (MOBY) price today is $ 0.00312944, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current MOBY to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00312944 per MOBY.

Moby currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 128,922, with a circulating supply of 41.20M MOBY. During the last 24 hours, MOBY traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 3.05, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, MOBY moved -- in the last hour and 0.00% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 27.04.

Moby (MOBY) Market Information

Market Cap $ 128.92K$ 128.92K $ 128.92K Volume (24H) $ 27.04$ 27.04 $ 27.04 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 312.94K$ 312.94K $ 312.94K Circulation Supply 41.20M 41.20M 41.20M Total Supply 100,000,000.0 100,000,000.0 100,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Moby is $ 128.92K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 27.04. The circulating supply of MOBY is 41.20M, with a total supply of 100000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 312.94K.