Mobcat (MOB) Tokenomics
Mobcat (MOB) Information
Mobcat is an intellectual property (IP) brand designed to connect the Web2 and Web3 worlds. With a mission to redefine storytelling and cultural influence, Mobcat leverages partnerships with industry-leading talent and high-profile collaborations to craft a brand that resonates across entertainment, fashion, and technology.
The project team includes Slumpy Kev, a renowned artist for Cartoon Network; Kalin Stoyanchev, the founder of RENDER Network and Warren Lotas; Baruj Avram, a venture partner at StatelessVC, Professor Frogo, the head of marketing for Coinmarketcap, among many others.
Mobcat (MOB) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Mobcat (MOB), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Mobcat (MOB) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Mobcat (MOB) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of MOB tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many MOB tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand MOB's tokenomics, explore MOB token's live price!
MOB Price Prediction
Want to know where MOB might be heading? Our MOB price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.