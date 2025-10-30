MOANI (MOANI) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: 24H Low $ 0.00108955 24H High $ 0.00132695 All Time High $ 0.00371014 Lowest Price $ 0.00108955 Price Change (1H) -0.34% Price Change (1D) +0.69% Price Change (7D) -1.41%

MOANI (MOANI) real-time price is $0.0011567. Over the past 24 hours, MOANI traded between a low of $ 0.00108955 and a high of $ 0.00132695, showing active market volatility. MOANI's all-time high price is $ 0.00371014, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00108955.

In terms of short-term performance, MOANI has changed by -0.34% over the past hour, +0.69% over 24 hours, and -1.41% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

MOANI (MOANI) Market Information

Market Cap $ 728.52K Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 6.94M Circulation Supply 629.83M Total Supply 6,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of MOANI is $ 728.52K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of MOANI is 629.83M, with a total supply of 6000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 6.94M.