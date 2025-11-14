Moaner Melter Slime ($MOANER) is a meme project about one of the hot new characters from Matt Furie, creator of Pepe The Frog. Launched on the Ethereum blockchain, $MOANER is both a cryptocurrency token and a cultural phenomenon tied to Furie’s Cortex Vortex book, where Moaner Melter Slime emerges as a lead character, featured prominently on a full page. First introduced in Furie’s ZOGZ NFT collection, this character - a melancholic, frog-faced specter - has evolved into the centerpiece of a dynamic ecosystem blending storytelling and community engagement.

The project’s cultural resonance stems from Matt Furie’s legacy, with Cortex Vortex amplifying $MOANER’s role as a fresh meta in meme culture. By combining Furie’s artistic vision with blockchain innovation, $MOANER creates a unique space where art, community, and finance intersect. It appeals to fans of Furie’s work, and NFT collectors, positioning Moaner Melter Slime as a trailblazer in the evolving landscape of digital assets and creative storytelling.