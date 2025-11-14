MLM X (MLMX) Tokenomics
MLM X (MLMX) Information
MLMX is the native token powering MLMX Exchange — the U.S.-licensed platform turning memes into assets. Our vision is simple: memes aren’t just culture; they’re the next generation of investable assets.
Through the MLMX Exchange, community-led meme coins can graduate into fully supported tokens under a regulated public company framework. Every launch is designed with compliance, utility, and long-term growth in mind, so holders aren’t just chasing hype — they’re part of a system where memes evolve into legitimate, tradable assets.
Key Features: • 🚀 From Memes → To Assets: Tokens launched on MLMX gain credibility and visibility in a U.S.-licensed ecosystem. • 💸 Utility-Powered Token ($MLMX): Earn trading fee discounts, referral rewards, and ecosystem benefits. • 🔗 Cross-Chain Support: Built for Solana, Ethereum, BSC, Polygon, and more. • 🌍 Global On/Off-Ramp: USD, EUR, GBP, JPY, plus additional fiat pairs. • 📈 Public Company Backing: A regulated structure designed to scale memes into durable, real-world assets.
With $MLMX, every meme launched has the potential to grow into something bigger — an asset with staying power.
MLM X (MLMX) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of MLM X (MLMX) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of MLMX tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many MLMX tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
