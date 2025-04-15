Mizuki Price (MIZUKI)
The live price of Mizuki (MIZUKI) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 197.02K USD. MIZUKI to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Mizuki Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Mizuki price change within the day is -5.80%
- It has a circulating supply of 999.97M USD
During today, the price change of Mizuki to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Mizuki to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Mizuki to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Mizuki to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-5.80%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-72.89%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-87.35%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Mizuki: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+2.46%
-5.80%
+1.90%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
The AI agent revolves around the AI agent’s role as a whistleblower in the Web3 space, exposing "larp" AI agents (those pretending to have advanced capabilities without delivering) and highlighting companies that fail to implement proper security protocols. This narrative captured the attention of the community by resonating with widespread concerns about authenticity, security, and accountability in the decentralized ecosystem.
