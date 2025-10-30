Mixie (MIXIE) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H Low $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H High 24H Low $ 0$ 0 $ 0 24H High $ 0$ 0 $ 0 All Time High $ 0.085161$ 0.085161 $ 0.085161 Lowest Price $ 0$ 0 $ 0 Price Change (1H) -- Price Change (1D) -- Price Change (7D) 0.00% Price Change (7D) 0.00%

Mixie (MIXIE) real-time price is $0.00352937. Over the past 24 hours, MIXIE traded between a low of $ 0 and a high of $ 0, showing active market volatility. MIXIE's all-time high price is $ 0.085161, while its all-time low price is $ 0.

In terms of short-term performance, MIXIE has changed by -- over the past hour, -- over 24 hours, and 0.00% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Mixie (MIXIE) Market Information

Market Cap $ 1.25M$ 1.25M $ 1.25M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 3.53M$ 3.53M $ 3.53M Circulation Supply 352.83M 352.83M 352.83M Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Mixie is $ 1.25M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of MIXIE is 352.83M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 3.53M.