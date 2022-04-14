Miw Musk (MIW) Tokenomics

Miw Musk (MIW) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into Miw Musk (MIW), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
USD

Miw Musk (MIW) Information

$MIW, also known as Make It Work, is a token with a specific purpose to support suicide prevention and increase mental health awareness. This token is deployed by the same deployer as $FIW ($WIF), a token associated launched on Pumpfun platform and took over by new community with an intentional approach using something left for dead and helping bring back to life through hard work and intentional care.

The Project's mission is to contribute to the reduction of suicide rates and enhance the overall mental health awareness. Through memes, spaces, and leveraging the power of blockchain technology. The cryptocurrency community $MIW, aims to create a positive impact on mental health issues around the world and save many from making the unfixable mistake. Also, the cute attributes of MIW our Service dog is unmistakably irresistible.

Official Website:
https://miwonsol.com/
Whitepaper:
https://miwonsol.com/#roadmap

Miw Musk (MIW) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for Miw Musk (MIW), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 9.21K
$ 9.21K$ 9.21K
Total Supply:
$ 999.24M
$ 999.24M$ 999.24M
Circulating Supply:
$ 999.24M
$ 999.24M$ 999.24M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 9.21K
$ 9.21K$ 9.21K
All-Time High:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
All-Time Low:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
Current Price:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0

Miw Musk (MIW) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of Miw Musk (MIW) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of MIW tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many MIW tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand MIW's tokenomics, explore MIW token's live price!

MIW Price Prediction

Want to know where MIW might be heading? Our MIW price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

Why Should You Choose MEXC?

MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.

Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets
Fastest token listings among CEXs
#1 liquidity across the industry
Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service
100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds
Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT
mc_how_why_title
Buy crypto with just 1 USDT: Your easiest way to crypto!

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.