Mitosis EOL BNB (MIBNB) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: 24H Low $ 1,070.95 24H High $ 1,116.26 All Time High $ 1,341.21 Lowest Price $ 824.92 Price Change (1H) -0.13% Price Change (1D) -2.16% Price Change (7D) -1.41%

Mitosis EOL BNB (MIBNB) real-time price is $1,071.84. Over the past 24 hours, MIBNB traded between a low of $ 1,070.95 and a high of $ 1,116.26, showing active market volatility. MIBNB's all-time high price is $ 1,341.21, while its all-time low price is $ 824.92.

In terms of short-term performance, MIBNB has changed by -0.13% over the past hour, -2.16% over 24 hours, and -1.41% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Mitosis EOL BNB (MIBNB) Market Information

Market Cap $ 3.24M Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 3.24M Circulation Supply 3.02K Total Supply 3,024.29636255398

The current Market Cap of Mitosis EOL BNB is $ 3.24M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of MIBNB is 3.02K, with a total supply of 3024.29636255398. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 3.24M.