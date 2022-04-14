Mito (MITO) Tokenomics
Mito (MITO) Information
MITO is a next-generation Decentralized Finance AI (DEFAI) ecosystem, integrating AI-powered trading, automated staking, and intelligent liquidity management to create a self-sustaining, high-performance decentralized financial network. MITO (MITO) – The Future of AI-Driven Spot & Futures Trading. MITO is a next-generation blockchain ecosystem that integrates AI-Powered Spot & Futures Quant Trading, Real-World Asset (RWA) Mining, and DeFi Staking into a scalable and self-sustaining decentralized finance protocol.
With a fixed supply of 500 million tokens and a deflationary tokenomics model, MITO ensures sustainable liquidity, AI-driven automated trading, and enhanced staking incentives, optimizing long-term value growth and price stability.
Mito (MITO) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Mito (MITO), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Mito (MITO) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Mito (MITO) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of MITO tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many MITO tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
