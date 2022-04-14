Miraya 7f (M7F) Tokenomics
Miraya 7f (M7F) Information
Miraya 7f is an autonomous agent for helping token launches promote their tokens through KOLs/Degens by increasing the hype on X. With Miraya 7f, you can create campaigns, x users start posting using the campaign-relevant hashtag and get incentivized.
It consists of 3 agents work autonomously with each other
Terminal Agent: Tag Miraya to launch a campaign—it sets a unique hashtag, generates an address within the TEE, and verifies if the user has funded it. Users can also pay extra to have their campaign promoted through Miraya’s official automated posts.
Scoring Agent: It scores posts and assigns points to all accounts using the campaign-specific hashtag for a campaign. To prevent spam and AI-generated posts, it employs a Points Factor formula.
Fee Incentive Agent: While distributing funds to users, it evaluates the campaign’s success based on predefined campaign weights and charges a fee ranging from 1-7% per campaign. This process is powered by a fine-tuned ML model.
Miraya 7f (M7F) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Miraya 7f (M7F), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Miraya 7f (M7F) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Miraya 7f (M7F) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of M7F tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many M7F tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.